Four people detained in connection with Ankara bomb attack: agency

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Police detained four people in southeast Turkey on Monday in connection with the vehicle used in Sunday’s car bomb attack in the capital Ankara which killed 37 people, state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

It cited security sources as saying the four were detained in the city of Sanliurfa, situated north of the Syrian border, after they established that the vehicle was bought from a car showroom there. The four suspects were to be taken to Ankara, it added.