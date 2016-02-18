FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Six soldiers killed in southeast Turkey bomb attack: military
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 18, 2016 / 9:11 AM / 2 years ago

Six soldiers killed in southeast Turkey bomb attack: military

Soldiers and security officers stand next to a damaged military vehicle near Diyarbakir, Turkey February 18, 2016. A bomb detonated by remote control killed seven Turkish security force members travelling in a military vehicle in southeast Turkey on Thursday, security sources said, a day after a car bomb attack in the capital Ankara killed 28 people. The blast hit the armoured vehicle on the highway linking Diyarbakir, the largest city in the mainly Kurdish southeast, to the district of Lice. Sources had previously said the explosion hit a convoy of vehicles. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Six Turkish security force members were killed and one soldier was seriously wounded in a blast in the mainly Kurdish southeast, the armed forces said in a statement on Thursday.

A handmade bomb detonated by remote control killed the soldiers while traveling in a military vehicle, the military said, a day after a car bomb attack in the capital Ankara killed 28 people.

At the time of the blast, the military vehicle was searching for mines on the highway linking Diyarbakir, the largest city in the mainly Kurdish southeast, to the district of Lice.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.