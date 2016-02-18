Six soldiers killed in southeast Turkey bomb attack: military

ANKARA (Reuters) - Six Turkish security force members were killed and one soldier was seriously wounded in a blast in the mainly Kurdish southeast, the armed forces said in a statement on Thursday.

A handmade bomb detonated by remote control killed the soldiers while traveling in a military vehicle, the military said, a day after a car bomb attack in the capital Ankara killed 28 people.

At the time of the blast, the military vehicle was searching for mines on the highway linking Diyarbakir, the largest city in the mainly Kurdish southeast, to the district of Lice.