Turkey's Erdogan says some killed in Istanbul attack -statement

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Some people were killed and others wounded in explosions outside an Istanbul soccer stadium on Saturday, an attack which targeted police and civilians and aimed to cause as many casualties as possible, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said in a statement.

“A terrorist attack has been carried out against our security forces and our citizens. It has been understood that the explosions after the Besiktas-Bursaspor soccer game aimed to maximize casualties. As a result of these attacks unfortunately we have martyrs and wounded,” he said.