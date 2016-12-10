FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Erdogan says some killed in Istanbul attack -statement
#World News
December 10, 2016 / 10:52 PM / 10 months ago

Turkey's Erdogan says some killed in Istanbul attack -statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during his meeting with mukhtars at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, December 1, 2016. Yasin Bulbul/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Some people were killed and others wounded in explosions outside an Istanbul soccer stadium on Saturday, an attack which targeted police and civilians and aimed to cause as many casualties as possible, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said in a statement.

“A terrorist attack has been carried out against our security forces and our citizens. It has been understood that the explosions after the Besiktas-Bursaspor soccer game aimed to maximize casualties. As a result of these attacks unfortunately we have martyrs and wounded,” he said.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Nick Tattersall

