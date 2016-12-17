Kurdish group PKK behind Turkish bus attack that killed 13, Erdogan says

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) was responsible for a car bomb attack on a bus in the central city of Kayseri that killed 13 people and wounded 55 more, almost all of them soldiers.

In a statement, Erdogan said the "separatist terrorist organization" was responsible for the attack, adding that such attacks were not independent of developments in Iraq and Syria.

Erdogan frequently uses the term "separatist terrorist organization" to refer to the PKK, which is considered a terrorist group by the United States, Turkey and the European Union.