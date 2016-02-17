FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
February 17, 2016 / 8:16 PM / 2 years ago

Turkey's Erdogan says to fight forces behind Ankara bombing

An ambulance arrives to the site of an explosion in Ankara, Turkey February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Tumay Berkin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s fight against “pawns” carrying out attacks and the forces behind them will grow more determined, President Tayyip Erdogan said in a statement on Wednesday, after a car bomb killed at least 28 people in the capital Ankara.

“We will continue our fight against the pawns that carry out such attacks, which know no moral or humanitarian bounds, and the forces behind them with more determination every day,” Erdogan said in a statement.

A car laden with explosives detonated next to military buses near the armed forces’ headquarters on Wednesday. The military condemned the bombing as a terrorist attack on the buses as they waited at traffic lights.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Melih Aslan; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
