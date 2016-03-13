FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Erdogan says attacks like Ankara blast will not weaken Turkey's resolve
March 13, 2016 / 9:43 PM / a year ago

Erdogan says attacks like Ankara blast will not weaken Turkey's resolve

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Attacks like the car bombing in Ankara will only bolster Turkey’s resolve in fighting terrorism and it will never give up the right to defend itself, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday.

In a statement hours after a car bombing killed 34 people in the capital city, Erdogan said terrorist organizations were targeting civilians because they were losing their struggle against the security forces.

Turkey had become a target because of regional instability in recent years, he said.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay, Tulay Karadeniz, Humeyra Pamuk and Gulsen Solaker; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall

