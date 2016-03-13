Erdogan says attacks like Ankara blast will not weaken Turkey's resolve

ANKARA (Reuters) - Attacks like the car bombing in Ankara will only bolster Turkey’s resolve in fighting terrorism and it will never give up the right to defend itself, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday.

In a statement hours after a car bombing killed 34 people in the capital city, Erdogan said terrorist organizations were targeting civilians because they were losing their struggle against the security forces.

Turkey had become a target because of regional instability in recent years, he said.