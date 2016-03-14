Turkey's Erdogan wants to broaden definition of terrorists to include supporters

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday it was necessary to broaden the definition of terrorists to include supporters of terrorism, who are equally guilty.

Speaking after another bombing in the Turkish capital which killed 37 people, Erdogan said: “It’s not only the person who pulls the trigger, but those who made that possible who should also be defined as terrorists, regardless of their title,” adding this could be a journalist, an MP or a civil society actor.