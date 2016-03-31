Turkey's Erdogan says Diyarbakir attack shows 'ugly face' of 'cornered' militants

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said an attack in the southeastern city of Diyarbakir on Thursday that killed seven people and wounded 27 showed the “ugly face” of militants “as they are cornered”.

“This shows terrorism’s ugly face again. The determination of our security forces will, God willing, put an end” to terrorism, Erdogan said in a speech to the Brookings Institute. He is in the United States for a nuclear security summit.