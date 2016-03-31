FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Erdogan says Diyarbakir attack shows 'ugly face' of 'cornered' militants
March 31, 2016 / 5:23 PM / a year ago

Turkey's Erdogan says Diyarbakir attack shows 'ugly face' of 'cornered' militants

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a bilateral meeting with U.S. Vice President Joe Biden in Washington March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said an attack in the southeastern city of Diyarbakir on Thursday that killed seven people and wounded 27 showed the “ugly face” of militants “as they are cornered”.

“This shows terrorism’s ugly face again. The determination of our security forces will, God willing, put an end” to terrorism, Erdogan said in a speech to the Brookings Institute. He is in the United States for a nuclear security summit.

Reporting by Idrees Ali in Washington and additional reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley in Istanbul; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

