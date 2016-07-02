FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Around 20 Islamic State members in custody over Istanbul airport attack: Erdogan
#World News
July 2, 2016 / 4:36 PM / a year ago

Around 20 Islamic State members in custody over Istanbul airport attack: Erdogan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Around 20 Islamic State militants, mainly foreigners, are in custody in connection with an attack last week on Istanbul airport that killed 45 people, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday.

Two Russian nationals have been identified as suspected Islamic State suicide bombers in the attack that is thought to have been masterminded by a Chechen, Turkish media said on Friday.

"The latest findings point to the Daesh (Islamic State) terrorist organisation," Erdogan told Reuters at the Istanbul Ataturk airport, where he visited the attack site.

Reporting by Seda Sezer; Writing by Ece Toksabay; editing by Susan Thomas

