Turkey's Erodgan promises to continue fight against terrorism

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday said the government would continue its battle against terrorism "until the end", a day after a twin bombing outside an Istanbul soccer stadium killed 38 people.

The bombing, which the government says was likely to be the work of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), left 38 people dead and 155 wounded, Erdogan said, the same figures given earlier by the interior minister.