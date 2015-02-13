FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bomb triggered blast at Turkish checkpoint near Syrian border: security sources
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 13, 2015 / 10:54 AM / 3 years ago

Bomb triggered blast at Turkish checkpoint near Syrian border: security sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey (Reuters) - A bomb detonated by remote control rocked an area near a Turkish police checkpoint near the Syrian border on Friday, wounding two people, security sources told Reuters.

They said the explosives were place under a car and detonated at 0840 GMT near the town of Suruc, some 15 km (9 miles) north of the Syrian town of Kobani, from which Kurdish fighters forced out Islamic State militants after a four-month siege.

The wounded, one a police officer, were being treated in a nearby hospital.

Reporting by Seyhmus Cakan; Writing by Daren Butlerl; editing by David Dolan and John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.