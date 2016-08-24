FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 24, 2016 / 7:37 AM / a year ago

Plastic explosives used in Turkish wedding party attack: minister

Women mourn as they wait in front of a hospital morgue in the Turkish city of Gaziantep, after a suspected bomber targeted a wedding celebration in the city, Turkey, August 21, 2016.Osman Orsal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Professional-grade plastic explosives were used in a bomb attack on a wedding party in southeast Turkey at the weekend, Interior Minister Efkan Ala said in an interview with state-run Anadolu Agency broadcast by Turkish media on Wednesday.

Saturday's attack by a suicide bomber in the southeastern city of Gaziantep killed 54 people at a Kurdish wedding. Turkey initially said evidence suggested Islamic State was behind the attack but has not been able to verify this.

Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Writing by Daren Butler; editing by Patrick Markey

