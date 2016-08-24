Plastic explosives used in Turkish wedding party attack: minister

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Professional-grade plastic explosives were used in a bomb attack on a wedding party in southeast Turkey at the weekend, Interior Minister Efkan Ala said in an interview with state-run Anadolu Agency broadcast by Turkish media on Wednesday.

Saturday's attack by a suicide bomber in the southeastern city of Gaziantep killed 54 people at a Kurdish wedding. Turkey initially said evidence suggested Islamic State was behind the attack but has not been able to verify this.