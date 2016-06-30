FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
'Not enough' to show solidarity after terror attacks, Turkey foreign minister says
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 30, 2016 / 9:25 AM / a year ago

'Not enough' to show solidarity after terror attacks, Turkey foreign minister says

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks during a joint news conference with Mohammed Siyala, foreign minister in Libya's new U.N.-backed national unity government, in Tripoli, Libya, May 30, 2016.Ismail Zitouny

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - It is "not enough" to show solidarity in response to terrorist attacks, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday, in the wake of a suicide bomb attack on Istanbul's main airport this week that killed 42 people.

Cavusoglu made the comments at a news conference in Brussels to announce the "opening" of Chapter 33 in Turkey's European Union accession process, which covers budget policy.

Cavusoglu also said that he expects European Union to meet its commitments regarding the visa liberalization.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.