'Not enough' to show solidarity after terror attacks, Turkey foreign minister says

ANKARA (Reuters) - It is "not enough" to show solidarity in response to terrorist attacks, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday, in the wake of a suicide bomb attack on Istanbul's main airport this week that killed 42 people.

Cavusoglu made the comments at a news conference in Brussels to announce the "opening" of Chapter 33 in Turkey's European Union accession process, which covers budget policy.

Cavusoglu also said that he expects European Union to meet its commitments regarding the visa liberalization.