Turkish deputy PM says most of those killed in Istanbul attack are foreigners

ANKARA (Reuters) - Most of the 10 people killed in a suspected suicide bombing in the heart of Istanbul’s historic tourist district on Tuesday were foreigners, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said.

He said the suspected suicide bomber had been identified from body parts as a Syrian national born in 1988, and that his links were being investigated. Kurtulmus also told a news conference in Ankara that two of the 15 people wounded in the attack were in a serious condition.