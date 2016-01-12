FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish deputy PM says most of those killed in Istanbul attack are foreigners
#World News
January 12, 2016 / 1:01 PM / 2 years ago

Turkish deputy PM says most of those killed in Istanbul attack are foreigners

A police officer secures the area after an explosion near the Ottoman-era Sultanahmet mosque, known as the Blue mosque in Istanbul, Turkey January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Most of the 10 people killed in a suspected suicide bombing in the heart of Istanbul’s historic tourist district on Tuesday were foreigners, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said.

He said the suspected suicide bomber had been identified from body parts as a Syrian national born in 1988, and that his links were being investigated. Kurtulmus also told a news conference in Ankara that two of the 15 people wounded in the attack were in a serious condition.

Reporting by Ercan Gurses; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Nick Tattersall

