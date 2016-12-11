Turkey vows vengeance at funeral for police killed by Istanbul bombs

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's interior minister on Sunday vowed vengeance for the more than 30 people killed by twin bombings outside an Istanbul soccer stadium, and warned those who voiced support for the attackers on social media.

"Sooner or later, we will have our vengeance. This blood will not be left on the ground, no matter what the price, what the cost," Suleyman Soylu, said in a speech at the funeral at Istanbul police headquarters.

Turkey said that Kurdish militants may be responsible for the bombs that killed 38 people and wounded 155 in what looked to be a coordinated attack on police after a match between two top teams.