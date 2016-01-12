FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Most of Istanbul blast victims are German citizens: sources in Turkish PM office
#World News
January 12, 2016 / 1:53 PM / 2 years ago

Most of Istanbul blast victims are German citizens: sources in Turkish PM office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Most of the 10 people killed in the Istanbul blast on Tuesday were German citizens, Turkish Prime Minister told German Chancellor Angela Merkel by phone, sources in Ahmet Davutoglu’s office said.

Davutoglu also told Merkel on the same phone call that the details of an ongoing investigation regarding the suicide attack, thought to have been carried out by a Syrian suicide bomber, will be shared with German officials.

Reporting by Ercan Gurses; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Humeyra Pamuk

