Germany's Steinmeier says threat for missions in Turkey still unclear
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
March 18, 2016 / 12:37 PM / a year ago

Germany's Steinmeier says threat for missions in Turkey still unclear

German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier attends a news conference at the Quai d'Orsay ministry in Paris, France, March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The security situation of German diplomatic missions in Turkey is still not fully cleared up and they will remain closed over the weekend, Germany’s foreign minister said on Friday.

“Yesterday we decided to leave the German embassy and the general consulate in Istanbul closed due to the still not fully determined threat situation,” Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier told reporters on Friday.

The German government has installed a crisis committee to evaluate all information, Steinmeier added.

On Thursday, Germany had closed its diplomatic missions and German schools in Ankara and Istanbul over security threats.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Tina Bellon

