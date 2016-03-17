Germany closes Turkey missions after 'concrete' attack leads

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany closed its embassy in Ankara, its general consulate in Istanbul and German schools in the two cities after security services received concrete leads of an imminent attack, Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Thursday.
“Yesterday evening, our security authorities received several concrete and very serious leads that terror attacks against our German representations in Turkey were being prepared,” Steinmeier told reporters in Berlin.
Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Paul Carrel