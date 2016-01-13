FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No concrete clues of 'attack targets' in Germany after Istanbul bomb: minister
January 13, 2016 / 6:42 AM / 2 years ago

No concrete clues of 'attack targets' in Germany after Istanbul bomb: minister

People walk at the explosion site in Sultanahmet square in Istanbul, Turkey, late January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Justice Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday that the security situation in Germany had not changed after a suicide bomber killed at least 10 people, mainly German tourists, in Istanbul on Tuesday.

“We know Germany is also a target for terrorists and so a general danger certainly cannot be denied but at the moment there are no concrete indications of attack targets but the authorities are very, very alert,” he told broadcaster ARD.

Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Nick Macfie

