November 24, 2016 / 11:54 AM / in 9 months

Bomb attack in Turkey's Adana targeted provincial governor: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - A bomb attack which killed two people outside local government offices in the southern Turkish city of Adana on Thursday had targeted the provincial governor, Turkey' EU Affairs Minister Omer Celik, who is also a lawmaker for the province, said.

The explosion outside the governor's office in Adana, about 10 miles (16 km) from the Incirlik Air Base used by the U.S. military, came weeks after the United States warned of attacks by what it called extremist groups.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Nick Tattersall

