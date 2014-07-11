Gas explosion kills one, injures 30 in western Turkish city

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A gas explosion killed one person and injured more than 30 on a busy square in the western Turkish city of Denizli early on Friday, the country’s disaster management agency said.

The Disaster and Emergency Presidency (AFAD) said in a statement the blast occurred in a bakery in a seven-storey building.

Many residential and commercial buildings in Turkey use gas for heating and cooking and explosions caused by leaks are not uncommon.