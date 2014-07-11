FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gas explosion kills one, injures 30 in western Turkish city
July 11, 2014 / 7:01 AM / 3 years ago

Gas explosion kills one, injures 30 in western Turkish city

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A gas explosion killed one person and injured more than 30 on a busy square in the western Turkish city of Denizli early on Friday, the country’s disaster management agency said.

The Disaster and Emergency Presidency (AFAD) said in a statement the blast occurred in a bakery in a seven-storey building.

Many residential and commercial buildings in Turkey use gas for heating and cooking and explosions caused by leaks are not uncommon.

Reporting by Asli Kandemir, Can Sezer and Seda Sezer; Writing by Nick Tattersall; editing by Ralph Boulton

