10 months ago
Two children killed in bomb blast in southeast Turkey: governor's office
#World News
November 5, 2016 / 12:15 PM / 10 months ago

Two children killed in bomb blast in southeast Turkey: governor's office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Two children were killed when a bomb planted by the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) exploded in the southeastern Turkish province of Sirnak on Saturday, the local governor's office said.

Four more children were also wounded in the attack, the governor's office said in a statement.

Earlier on Saturday, authorities appointed a new mayor to the Sirnak municipality. Turkish authorities have been replacing municipal officials in the mainly Kurdish southeast, accusing them of supporting the outlawed PKK.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
