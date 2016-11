ISTANBUL An explosion shook the offices of a district governor in the southeastern Turkish province of Mardin on Thursday and many ambulances were sent to the scene, broadcaster CNN Turk reported.

The Hurriyet news website said the blast, in the Mardin district of Derik, was caused by a bomb. NTV reported that some people were wounded, with the district governor slightly hurt.

