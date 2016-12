People react after a bus was hit by an explosion in Kayseri, Turkey, December 17, 2016. Turan Bulut/ Ihlas News Agency via REUTERS

GAZIANTEP, Turkey More than 25 people were wounded when an explosion hit a bus in the central Turkish city of Kayseri on Saturday, local hospital sources said, although the death toll was still unclear.

Hospital sources earlier confirmed that there were dead and wounded from the blast, which hit a bus carrying off-duty soldiers and civilians near the campus of a university.

(Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu and David Dolan; editing by Jason Neely)