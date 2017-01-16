FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Roadside bomb in southeast Turkey kills three police officers: security sources
#World News
January 16, 2017 / 2:09 PM / 7 months ago

Roadside bomb in southeast Turkey kills three police officers: security sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey (Reuters) - Three Turkish police officers were killed and nine more wounded when a roadside bomb hit a passing police bus in the largely Kurdish southeastern province of Diyarbakir on Monday, security sources said.

The bomb was detonated as the bus carrying riot police passed an area near the campus of Diyarbakir's Dicle University, the sources said. Three of the wounded were in critical condition, the sources added.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, but the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) has previously said it was behind similar attacks on police and soldiers.

Turkish security forces have repeatedly been targeted by Kurdish militants, especially in the country's southeast, since a 2-1/2-year ceasefire with the outlawed PKK collapsed in July 2015.

The autonomy-seeking PKK has waged a three-decade insurgency in southeast Turkey, home to most of the country's 15 million Kurds, and more than 40,000 people, mainly Kurds, have died.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan

