Explosives that killed 16 in Turkey had been intended for suicide attack: presidency

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Explosives that detonated in a village in southeastern Turkey last week, killing 16 people, had been intended for use in a suicide bombing in a city, presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Wednesday.

A truck carrying more than 15 tonnes of explosives blew up in a village near the city of Diyarbakir last Thursday. Kurdish militants were believed to have been transporting the explosives, security sources have said.