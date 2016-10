ISTANBUL A suspected car bomb exploded close to a police station near Istanbul's Ataturk airport on Thursday and at least one person was seriously wounded, Turkish television and the Dogan news agency reported.

NTV television showed ambulances rushing to the scene and said security forces were deployed in the area. There have been a number of bomb attacks in Turkey in recent months, some blamed on the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group and some on Islamic State.

