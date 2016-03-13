FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish court orders ban on Facebook, Twitter after blast: broadcasters
March 13, 2016 / 8:29 PM / a year ago

Turkish court orders ban on Facebook, Twitter after blast: broadcasters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - An Ankara court ordered a ban on access to Facebook (FB.O), Twitter (TWTR.N) and other sites in Turkey on Sunday, after images from a car bombing in the Turkish capital were shared on social media, broadcasters CNN Turk and NTV reported.

Several local users reported difficulty in accessing the sites. Turkey last year blocked access to Twitter over the sharing of photographs of a prosecutor being held at gunpoint by far-left militants.

The blast on Sunday, at a crowded transport hub in the city, killed at least 32 people and wounded 75 more.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Akin Aytekin, Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall

