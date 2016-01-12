FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
High probability Islamic State militants responsible for Istanbul blast: officials
#World News
January 12, 2016

High probability Islamic State militants responsible for Istanbul blast: officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - There is a high probability that Islamic State militants were responsible for an explosion in the heart of Istanbul’s historic Sultanahmet tourist district which killed at least ten people on Tuesday, two senior Turkish security officials told Reuters.

The attack at the heart of one of the world’s most visited cities comes as NATO member Turkey plays a role in the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State in Syria and Iraq, and as it battles Kurdish militants in its southeast.

Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
