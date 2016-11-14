Explosion in Istanbul suburb wounds ten: Turkey's NTV

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A steam boiler explosion in a cosmetics manufacturing plant in an Istanbul suburb wounded ten people on Monday, Turkish broadcasters NTV and CNN Turk said.

It blast happened in an area of the working-class suburb of Sultanbeyli, where there are many car repair shops and small factories, NTV said.

Images on social media showed fire trucks putting out a fire and smoke coming out of the top of a three-storey building.