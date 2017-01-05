FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
January 5, 2017 / 3:49 PM / 8 months ago

Weapons found in Izmir suggest larger attack planned: Turkish deputy PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Veysi Kaynak said a much larger attack was apparently being planned, based on the weapons found at the scene of a car bombing in the western city of Izmir on Thursday.

"Based on the preparation, the weapons, bombs and ammunition seized, it is understood that a big atrocity was being planned," Kaynak told reporters in comments broadcast live.

Kaynak said the attack, which the local governor said was thought to have been carried out by Kurdish militants, would not stop Turkey's military involvement in Syria and Iraq.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Nick Tattersall

