8 months ago
Blast in Turkish coastal city Izmir caused by car bomb: local official
January 5, 2017 / 2:00 PM / 8 months ago

Blast in Turkish coastal city Izmir caused by car bomb: local official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - An explosion near a courthouse in Turkey's Aegean coastal city of Izmir was caused by a car bomb, the secretary general of the city municipality Bugra Gokce told broadcaster CNN Turk.

Police shot dead two attackers after the blast and were seeking a third assailant, the state-run Anadolu news agency said.

Hospital sources in the city told Reuters ten people had been brought in wounded following the explosion.

Reporting by Istanbul and Ankara bureau; Writing by Nick Tattersall

