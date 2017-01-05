Blast in Turkish coastal city Izmir caused by car bomb: local official

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - An explosion near a courthouse in Turkey's Aegean coastal city of Izmir was caused by a car bomb, the secretary general of the city municipality Bugra Gokce told broadcaster CNN Turk.

Police shot dead two attackers after the blast and were seeking a third assailant, the state-run Anadolu news agency said.

Hospital sources in the city told Reuters ten people had been brought in wounded following the explosion.