Kurdish militants claim car bomb in Turkish southeast: website

ANKARA (Reuters) - The Kurdistan Freedom Hawks (TAK), an offshoot of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group, claimed responsibility for a car bomb on Friday in Turkey's southeast, according to reports on a news website close to the group.

A car bomb in the mainly Kurdish city of Diyarbakir killed 11 people and wounded at least 100 on Friday, hours after Turkish authorities detained the leaders and lawmaker of the main pro-Kurdish opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), whom the government accuses of links to the PKK.

The ANF news agency reported the Kurdish militant group TAK had claimed responsibility for the attack.

Officials blamed the autonomy-seeking PKK, citing radio intercepts, although Islamic State also claimed responsibility for the attack, according to the group's Amaq news agency. Kurdish militants, Islamic State radicals and far leftists have all staged attacks on civilians in Turkey in recent years.