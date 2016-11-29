Kurdish militant group TAK claims responsibility for attack in Turkey's Adana

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - An offshoot of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) on Tuesday claimed responsibility for a car bomb attack last week that killed two people and wounded 30 more in the Turkish city of Adana, according to a statement on its website.

The Kurdistan Freedom Hawks (TAK) said it was behind Thursday's bombing outside the provincial governor's office in Adana, about 10 miles (16 km) from Incirlik Air Base used by the U.S. military to launch attacks against Islamic State in Syria.

TAK has previously claimed responsibility for other deadly bomb attacks in Turkey.