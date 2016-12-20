ISTANBUL An offshoot of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) has claimed responsibility for a weekend car bomb attack on a bus in central Turkey that killed at least 13 soldiers and wounded more than 50, the Hurriyet newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The Kurdistan Freedom Hawks (TAK) claimed responsibility for Saturday's attack in Kayseri, the newspaper said on its website.

The militant group previously claimed responsibility for an attack earlier this month outside a soccer stadium in Istanbul that killed more than 40 people.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Gareth Jones)