a year ago
Bomb attack kills three soldiers, wounds six in southeast Turkey: sources
#World News
August 18, 2016 / 11:31 AM / a year ago

Bomb attack kills three soldiers, wounds six in southeast Turkey: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey (Reuters) - Three Turkish soldiers were killed and six were wounded when a roadside bomb believed to have been planted by Kurdish militants ripped through a military vehicle in southeast Turkey on Thursday, security sources said.

They said the blast occurred around 1 pm (1000 GMT) in the Hizan district of Bitlis province, hours after a car bomb attack blamed on Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants killed three police officers and wounded 170 people in the city of Elazig.

Writing by Daren Butler; editing by Patrick Markey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
