Turkish military says attack in Ankara targeted military buses at traffic lights
February 17, 2016 / 6:11 PM / 2 years ago

Turkish military says attack in Ankara targeted military buses at traffic lights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - The explosion that killed at least five people in the Turkish capital Ankara on Wednesday targeted military service buses as they waited at traffic lights, the Turkish military said in a statement.

The attack happened at height of evening rush hour in the capital, not far from Turkey’s parliament, government buildings and military headquarters.

The army did not say how many military personnel were on board the buses.

Reporting by Gulsen Solaker in Ankara and Humeyra Pamuk in Istanbul; Editing by David Dolan

