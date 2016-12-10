One of Istanbul blasts was suspected suicide bomb: Turkish interior minister

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - One of two explosions that struck outside an Istanbul soccer stadium on Saturday night was thought to have been caused by a suicide bomber, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu told reporters in comments broadcast live on television.

The suspected suicide bomber struck in Macka park, next to the Vodafone Arena, home to Istanbul's Besiktas soccer team, while the second explosion hit directly outside the stadium, Soylu said, describing the attack as a "cruel plot".