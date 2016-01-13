FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two Germans still in serious condition after Istanbul blast: Turkish minister
#World News
January 13, 2016 / 10:41 AM / 2 years ago

Two Germans still in serious condition after Istanbul blast: Turkish minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Two German citizens are still in a serious condition in hospital after a suicide bombing which killed 10 people, most of them German tourists, in the historic heart of Istanbul on Tuesday, Turkish Interior Minister Efkan Ala said on Wednesday.

“There are at the moment 11 wounded at the hospital ... of these 11 people, 9 hold German nationality, while one is Norwegian and the other is from Peru,” Ala told a joint news conference in Istanbul with his German counterpart.

Ala also said one person had been detained as part of the investigation into the blast, which the Turkish authorities have said was carried out by a member of Islamic State who had recently traveled from Syria.

Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Can Sezer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
