Turkey to release results of bomb investigation Monday: minister
March 13, 2016 / 9:06 PM / a year ago

Turkey to release results of bomb investigation Monday: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish authorities will release the name of the organization responsible for a car bombing in the capital Ankara that killed 34 people once the investigation finishes on Monday, Turkey’s interior minister said.

“I believe the investigation will be concluded tomorrow and the findings will be announced,” Efkan Ala said in comments broadcast live on television.

Earlier on Sunday a car bomb exploded at a crowded transport hub in Turkey’s capital.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Humeyra Pamuk Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall

