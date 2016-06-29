Turkey's Erdogan, Obama speak by phone after Istanbul suicide bomb attack

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan spoke on the phone with U.S. President Barack Obama, who said he strongly condemned Tuesday's suicide bomb attack in Istanbul which killed 41 people and injured more than 200, Turkish presidential sources said.

Obama offered his condolences to the people of Turkey after the attack on Europe's third-busiest airport, the latest in a series of suicide bombings this year in Turkey. The NATO member forms part of the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State, which is suspected of perpetrating the attack.