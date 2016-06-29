FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Erdogan, Obama speak by phone after Istanbul suicide bomb attack
June 29, 2016 / 1:50 PM / a year ago

Turkey's Erdogan, Obama speak by phone after Istanbul suicide bomb attack

Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) listens as U.S. President Barack Obama (R) addresses a joint news conference in the White House Rose Garden in Washington, May 16, 2013.Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan spoke on the phone with U.S. President Barack Obama, who said he strongly condemned Tuesday's suicide bomb attack in Istanbul which killed 41 people and injured more than 200, Turkish presidential sources said.

Obama offered his condolences to the people of Turkey after the attack on Europe's third-busiest airport, the latest in a series of suicide bombings this year in Turkey. The NATO member forms part of the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State, which is suspected of perpetrating the attack.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tulay Karadeniz; Editing by Dasha Afanasieva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
