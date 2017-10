U.S. President Barack Obama arrives at the North American Leaders' Summit in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

OTTAWA (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Wednesday the United States stood with the people of Turkey after the suicide bombing at Istanbul’s main airport.

Obama, speaking to reporters during a trip to Canada, said he discussed the U.S. commitment to fight Islamic State militants during a call with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan earlier in the day.

