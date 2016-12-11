FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's ruling party, main opposition say support security forces
December 11, 2016 / 2:11 PM / 8 months ago

Turkey's ruling party, main opposition say support security forces

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey's ruling AK Party, the main secular opposition and the nationalist opposition said on Sunday they were in "full support" of security forces and their battle against terrorism, in a joint statement to parliament.

The motion, which did not include the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), came a day after twin bomb attacks outside a soccer stadium in Istanbul killed 38 people and wounded more than 150.

The government has blamed the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) for the attacks.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Louise Ireland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
