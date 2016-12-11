FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Turkish PM says almost no doubt Kurdish militants were behind Istanbul attack
#World News
December 11, 2016 / 11:55 AM / 8 months ago

Turkish PM says almost no doubt Kurdish militants were behind Istanbul attack

Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey, November 8, 2016.Umit Bektas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Sunday the government had "almost no doubt" the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) was behind a twin bombing that killed more than 30 people outside a soccer stadium in Istanbul.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the wounded in the hospital, Yildirim also said that the attack was an opportunity for Turkish security forces to pursue the militant group more.

"It is still being investigated, but we can almost say we have no doubt this was the work of the PKK," Yildirim said.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan

