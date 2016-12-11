Turkish PM says almost no doubt Kurdish militants were behind Istanbul attack

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Sunday the government had "almost no doubt" the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) was behind a twin bombing that killed more than 30 people outside a soccer stadium in Istanbul.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the wounded in the hospital, Yildirim also said that the attack was an opportunity for Turkish security forces to pursue the militant group more.

"It is still being investigated, but we can almost say we have no doubt this was the work of the PKK," Yildirim said.