Turkey sees PKK militants responsible for Istanbul car bombing

ANKARA (Reuters) - All initial indications point to the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) having carried out a car bomb attack in Istanbul on Tuesday that killed 11 people, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin told a news conference on Wednesday.
Another car bomb attack blamed on Kurdish militants was hit a police station in southeastern Turkey on Wednesday, killing three people and wounding more than 30.
