Turkey sees PKK militants responsible for Istanbul car bombing
June 8, 2016 / 1:10 PM / in a year

Turkey sees PKK militants responsible for Istanbul car bombing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - All initial indications point to the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) having carried out a car bomb attack in Istanbul on Tuesday that killed 11 people, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin told a news conference on Wednesday.

Another car bomb attack blamed on Kurdish militants was hit a police station in southeastern Turkey on Wednesday, killing three people and wounding more than 30.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Ece Toksabay; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan

