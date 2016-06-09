FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kurdish PKK claims car bombing that killed 6 in Turkey's southeast: website
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 9, 2016 / 12:07 PM / a year ago

Kurdish PKK claims car bombing that killed 6 in Turkey's southeast: website

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - The Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group on Thursday claimed responsibility for a car bomb attack on a police station in the southeastern Turkish town of Midyat on Wednesday that killed six people, according to a statement on its website.

More than 30 people were wounded by the attack in Mardin province in Turkey’s largely Kurdish southeast, where the PKK has waged a three-decade insurgency. A ceasefire with the PKK collapsed almost a year ago, triggering the worst violence the region has seen in two decades.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.