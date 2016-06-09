Kurdish PKK claims car bombing that killed 6 in Turkey's southeast: website

ANKARA (Reuters) - The Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group on Thursday claimed responsibility for a car bomb attack on a police station in the southeastern Turkish town of Midyat on Wednesday that killed six people, according to a statement on its website.

More than 30 people were wounded by the attack in Mardin province in Turkey’s largely Kurdish southeast, where the PKK has waged a three-decade insurgency. A ceasefire with the PKK collapsed almost a year ago, triggering the worst violence the region has seen in two decades.