8 months ago
Turkish Deputy PM says Kurdish militant PKK may be behind Istanbul attack
#World News
December 11, 2016 / 7:40 AM / 8 months ago

Turkish Deputy PM says Kurdish militant PKK may be behind Istanbul attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said on Sunday that the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) may be behind the attack that killed 29 people and wounded 166 outside a soccer stadium in Istanbul.

In comments broadcast on CNN Turk, Kurtulmus also said that countries offering messages condemning the bombing should also show solidarity with Turkey's fight against terrorism.

"The arrows point at the PKK. It is clearly a planned event. There will be an announcement once the investigations are over. We cannot say anything definite for now," Kurtulmus said.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Andrew Heavens

