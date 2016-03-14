'Almost certain' findings point to Kurdish PKK behind Ankara attack: Turkey PM

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey has obtained “very serious and almost certain” findings that point to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group having carried out Sunday’s bombing in Ankara that killed 37 people, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said.

There has not been any claim of responsibility for the bombing and Davutoglu said DNA investigations were being done to identify the attackers. He also said added in comments broadcast live on television that Turkey had carried out airstrikes against PKK camps in Northern Iraq after the perpetrators of the attack were determined.