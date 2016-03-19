FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Davutoglu vows to continue fight against 'centers of terrorism'
March 19, 2016 / 5:05 PM / a year ago

Turkey's Davutoglu vows to continue fight against 'centers of terrorism'

Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu leaves his office to welcome his Greek counterpart Alexis Tsipras in the Aegean port city of Izmir, western Turkey, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu denounced the suicide bombing that killed five people and wounded 36 in Istanbul on Saturday as “inhumane” and said Turkey would continue its struggle against “centers of terrorism”.

“No center of terrorism will reach its aim with such monstrous attacks,” he said in a written statement. “Our struggle will continue with the same resolution and determination until terrorism ends completely.”

Reporting by Asli Kandemir and Ayla Jean Yackley; writing by David Dolan; editin by David Clarke

