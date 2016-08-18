FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Kurdish militants kill 3, wound 217 in car bombing: Turkish prime minister
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 18, 2016 / 12:25 PM / a year ago

Kurdish militants kill 3, wound 217 in car bombing: Turkish prime minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A car bomb in Turkey's eastern province of Elazig has killed three police officers and wounded 217 people, including 85 police, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Thursday, adding that Kurdish militants were responsible for the attack.

Speaking in Elazig after visiting the police headquarters targeted in the attack, Yildirim said Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants were carrying out random suicide attacks across the country wherever possible and that Ankara has raised its level of alarm following recent bombings.

The bombing was the second in less than 24 hours targeting police in eastern Turkey. Three people were killed and 40 were wounded when a car bomb exploded near a police station in the eastern province of Van on Wednesday.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.