Kurdish militants kill 3, wound 217 in car bombing: Turkish prime minister

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A car bomb in Turkey's eastern province of Elazig has killed three police officers and wounded 217 people, including 85 police, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Thursday, adding that Kurdish militants were responsible for the attack.

Speaking in Elazig after visiting the police headquarters targeted in the attack, Yildirim said Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants were carrying out random suicide attacks across the country wherever possible and that Ankara has raised its level of alarm following recent bombings.

The bombing was the second in less than 24 hours targeting police in eastern Turkey. Three people were killed and 40 were wounded when a car bomb exploded near a police station in the eastern province of Van on Wednesday.